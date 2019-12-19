Bitcoin SV is trading 0.70% lower as sentiment drops again today.

There was a big volume surge which is highlighted on the chart.

Bitcoin SV 4-Hour Chart

Bitcoin SV is not one of the most talked-about cryptocurrencies.

An interesting event occurred that made me bring up the chart this evening.

The volume shot up to way above average levels.

The rest of the crypto majors were dropping off and Bitcoin SV pushed higher.

The good news for bulls is the psychological 80.0 level has been held.

Now the key thing to look out for is the trendline break.