“Open permissioned” chains on the BSN are the only way NFTs will be allowed in China, says Red Date CEO Yifan He.
Red Date Technology, the firm behind the Blockchain Services Network, will launch infrastructure to support the deployment of non-fungible tokens in China.
The project, dubbed the BSN-Distributed Digital Certificate (DDC), was announced at the BSN Open Permissioned Summit on Friday.
Red Date CEO Yifan He said that NFTs will be widely used in China in the next five years, but that the government doesn’t want the technology to be associated with crypto or running on public, permissionless chains.
“If we look at the environment in China, this is the only way to launch NFTs,” He said.
On the BSN-DDC, developers will have access to 10 “open permissioned” chains on the BSN to build their NFT platforms. He called for more public chains to join the project.
The infrastructure can also be deployed on nodes outside the BSN, He said.
“What I see here is that every company that has copyright and IP (intellectual property) is considering NFTs,” the CEO said, adding that they are working with a major company in the film industry.
The project will launch by the end of January 2022, He said.
Last week, Chinese media reported that China’s big tech giants Ant Group and Tencent changed references to NFTs on their sites and platforms names to “digital collectibles.”
He said that they changed the name of NFTs to DDC, “like everyone.”
