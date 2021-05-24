Bogged Finance, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) has suffered an exploit that drained $3 million of its native token, $BOG.
-
The incident saw the BOG token's price fall from $8.50 to $0.15, a drop of over 98%, according to data from CoinMarketCap
-
The flash loan-based attack saw the BOG token contract exploited by an unknown hacker, according to a Bogged blog post Sunday.
-
It took 45 seconds for the attack to be mitigated, enough time for the attacker to make off with $3 million worth of liquidity funds.
-
The attacker utilized flash loans to exploit a flaw in Bogged's smart contract to manipulate the staking rewards, leading to the minting of 15 million $BOG tokens.
-
Bogged now plans to migrate the current liquidity to a new contract using the same exploit as the attacker.
-
"We're hoping to burn approximately 7.5 million tokens in this migration, but the exact number may change," Bogged said in the blog post. "We will then airdrop the liquidity tokens back to their rightful owners, and then return $BOG legitimately owned and purchased to their owners."
-
The exploit marks the latest in a number of such incidents to befall BSC-based platforms. Most recently, yield-farming aggregator PancakeBunny suffered a flash loan attack that wiped 95% off the value off its token.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
China’s crackdown intensifies, while BTC suggests minor upswing
Bitcoin price seems to be facing trouble after the crash on May 19. Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins have promptly followed the pioneer cryptocurrency south.
Cardano remains indecisive
Cardano price has seen a healthy uptick over the past 24 hours but is currently hovering under a critical resistance level. Therefore, ADA shows no bias.
Dogecoin bulls approach last line of defense
Dogecoin price is fast approaching a critical demand zone that will decide the meme coin’s fate for the foreseeable future. A bounce from this pivotal area will allow buyers a chance to push DOGE to pre-crash levels and higher, but a failure will take it to lows last seen in mid-April.
Ethereum Classic looks to continue its descent
Ethereum Classic price is overrun by sellers that pushed it to slice through a pivotal resistance area. Now, ETC might continue to head lower as bullish momentum seems to have vanished.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.