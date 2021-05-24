Bogged Finance, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) has suffered an exploit that drained $3 million of its native token, $BOG.

The incident saw the BOG token's price fall from $8.50 to $0.15, a drop of over 98%, according to data from CoinMarketCap

The flash loan-based attack saw the BOG token contract exploited by an unknown hacker, according to a Bogged blog post Sunday.

It took 45 seconds for the attack to be mitigated, enough time for the attacker to make off with $3 million worth of liquidity funds.

The attacker utilized flash loans to exploit a flaw in Bogged's smart contract to manipulate the staking rewards, leading to the minting of 15 million $BOG tokens.

Bogged now plans to migrate the current liquidity to a new contract using the same exploit as the attacker.

"We're hoping to burn approximately 7.5 million tokens in this migration, but the exact number may change," Bogged said in the blog post. "We will then airdrop the liquidity tokens back to their rightful owners, and then return $BOG legitimately owned and purchased to their owners."