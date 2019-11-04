The updated tax guidelines provide information on how crypto-related individuals and businesses will be taxed.

The guidelines include details on how to file for tax returns, accounting practices and information about the applicable taxes.

The UK’s Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC)- the British tax authority - has renewed its crypto taxation guidelines for both individuals and businesses. The tax guidance updates clarify the agency’s stance on how businesses and individuals dealing with cryptocurrency will be taxed.

The guidelines clarify HMRC’s stance on crypto transactions, taxes that are applicable, details on how to file for tax returns, accounting practices and several other instructions. It also considers taxation on exchange tokens, while mentioning that rules for utility or security tokens will be added in the future. Firms that purchase or sell tokens, mine, exchange tokens for other assets or deliver services or goods in return are liable to pay one or more than one type of tax. This includes income tax, corporation tax, capital gains tax, stamp taxes and National Insurance contributions.

The authority made it clear that it doesn’t consider any of the current cryptocurrencies to be currency or money. However, HMRC recognizes that the cryptocurrency industry is quickly developing. They will look into the facts of each case separately and apply the necessary tax provisions based on what has actually taken place, rather than depending on theory alone.