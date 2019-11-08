- Blockchain is key to the financial sector in terms of security and transaction verification.
- Enterprise Ethereum Alliance has over 100 members around the world.
Britain’s banking behemoth Standard Charted has become a member of the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance. The organization encourages collaboration tailored towards advancing the blockchain technology within the banking sector.
The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance has already brought together banking multinationals like JP Morgan, BBVA the Spanish banking consortium, Citibank and other 100 members. The main goal of the alliance is to explore the potential of Ethereum blockchain in empowering enterprises.
According to Standard Chartered, blockchain is:
“Central to banking and commerce in the digital era, so transactions can be verified, secure and processed in real time.”
Although the bank is joining the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance now, it is not green when it comes to blockchain. It pioneered the development of Voltron, a blockchain trade platform. The Standard Charted is also an investor in Ripple, a blockchain financial service provider.
