Robert Kaplan, president, and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas has recently stated that it's critical to work on developing a digital currency.

Kaplan is currently speaking at an event and is concerned about the next six months as the Coronavirus resurges.

Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Tuesday that he is cautious about the current economic situation but optimistic in the longer term.

The next two quarters are going to be very challenging, very difficult. Downside risks are growing with this resurgence.

Kaplan also briefly spoke about cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology stating that the Federal Reserve Bank should start working on developing a digital currency in the months and years ahead. Kaplan also thinks the economy will likely need more targeted aids in the near future to survive.