Breaking: India’s supreme court squashes RBI’s 2018 ban on banking support to cryptocurrency firms

A three-judge bench in India’s Supreme Court led by Justice Rohinton Nariman has lifted the ban the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had imposed in April 2018 to stop banking support services to cryptocurrency-related businesses including exchanges. The directive had been challenged by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IMAI).

More to follow

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD stability and consolidation delay recovery to $9,000

Little progress has been made in Bitcoin’s recovery journey towards $9,000 since Tuesday. However, the bulls have remained relatively in charge containing the largest crypto by market capitalization above $8,750.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD drops after running out of steam near $0.24 again

XRP/USD fell from $0.2397 to $0.2344 this Tuesday as the bulls once again ran out of steam near the $0.24-level. The price has gone up to $0.2355 as the buyers took control in the early hours of Wed.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bounced up from $224 support line

ETH/USD price bounced up from the $224 support line to improve to $227.40 in the early hours of Wednesday. This followed a bearish Tuesday, where the price of the asset dropped from $232.30 to $224 in the early ...

Why LTC/USD $60 consolidation is key for the next rally above $80?

The cryptocurrency market is in the green mid through this week’s trading. The Asian session on Wednesday has been characterized by a subtle bullish action even for Litecoin. The digital asset is struggling to hold ...

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls plot the revenge

Bitcoin's market capitalization settled at $176 billion, which is 62.8% of the total digital assets market.

