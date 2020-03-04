Breaking: India’s supreme court squashes RBI’s 2018 ban on banking support to cryptocurrency firms

A three-judge bench in India’s Supreme Court led by Justice Rohinton Nariman has lifted the ban the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had imposed in April 2018 to stop banking support services to cryptocurrency-related businesses including exchanges. The directive had been challenged by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IMAI).
More to follow
