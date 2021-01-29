Breaking: India could be on the verge of banning private cryptocurrencies if bill passes

- The Indian Parliament is considering introducing a bill to ban private cryptocurrencies.
- The chances of this bill passing are actually quite high because the ruling party controls both houses of the Parliament.
- It will still allow certain exceptions when it comes to cryptocurrencies.
The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, intends to ban all the private cryptocurrencies in India, but will also provide a framework to create the official digital currency issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The bill will basically ban all cryptocurrencies except the official one. There will; however, be some exceptions in order to 'promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrencies and its uses' according to the Lok Sabha Bulletin.
Back in 2018, the Indian central bank already effectively banned cryptocurrency transactions in the country and asked all regulated entities to stop dealing with cryptocurrencies.
According to the CEO of CoinDCX exchange, which is based in Mumbai, there is still hope for investors adding:
Since the government is considering introducing the bill during this session of Parliament, we are sure the government will definitely listen to all the stakeholders before taking any decision.
