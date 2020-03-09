Ethereum price has for the first time since February 5, dropped under the critical $200 level. The losses have clouded the crypto market since the weekend session. A minor recovery in the Asian session on Monday failed to see the light of the day as sellers stamped their fit to assert their position to the already intimidated buyers. ETH/USD is trading at $199 at the time of writing after losing 0.31% of its value on the day and 13.36% in the last 24 hours.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.