ETH/USD is trading above $200, the highest since September. Ethereum has been rising within a broad rally in the crypto sphere that has seen Bitcoin surpassing $9,500 and Ripple nearing $0.30.

Vitalik Buterin's brainchild is benefiting from a shift in the world of digital currencies, which is seeing altcoins taking the baton from Bitcoin.

Te next level to watch is $223, which was a peak in September, followed by $240, that was a swing high in August, and then $260, a support line from July and also June.

Support is at $180 that capped Ether in January, and then $158, a support line from last month as well.

On its way up, ETH/USD broke above the 200-day Simple Moving Average, a bullish sign. However, the Relative Strength Index is flirting with 70 – overbought conditions.