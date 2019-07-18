Bitcoin rollercoaster rides have been frequent and very unpredictable. The price ground closer to $10,000 but slumped back under $9,500 as reported by FXStreet. While most experts saw $9,000 bring the next stop for Bitcoin, the largest crypto has pulled a fast one on evert by skyrocketing above $10,000.

At press time BTC/USD is trading above the 50 Simple Moving Average and is valued at $10,200. If the technical remain intact, BTC/USD could easily touch $10,500 before any retracement occurs. For now, the biggest task for the bulls is to ensure that Bitcoin stays above $10,000.