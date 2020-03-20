Breaking: Bitcoin shoots past $6,600, hits the highest level since March 12

Bitcoin jumped above $6,600 and hit the intraday high of $6,749 before retreating to $6,538 by press time. The first digital asset resumed the upside after a short period of consolidation below $6,300 level.

From the technical point of view, BTC/USD is attempting to get back inside the range that dominated the price movements in the end of December 2019. The lower boundary of this range comes at $6,500. If this bullish mission is complete, we may see a stronger recovery to $7,000 (SMA100 4-hour) that will pave the way towards $8,000 and $8,250 reinforced by SMA100 daily.

While the intraday RSI still points upwards, it is close to the overbought levels. It means that Bitcoin may be vulnerable to the short-term downside correction towards $6,300. This barrier limited the recovery since late Thursday. If it is broken, the sell-off will continue towards $6,000.

BTC/USD daily chart