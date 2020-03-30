Bitcoin price has re-energized following a bearish weekend session that led to losses under $6,000. Support was formed above $5,800 saving Bitcoin from a potential free fall to levels around $5,000. Meanwhile, BTC/USD is trading at $6,336 after correcting high by over 7%. The bullish action is likely to take on the resistance at $6,400 whereby a breakout could emanate towards the psychological $7,000.

To be on the safe side, higher support is required, preferably above $6,300. Buyers should also not lose focus on the critical level at $7,000. In the case of a reversal, $6,200 will come in handy as a support zone above the vital $6,000 and $5,800 zones.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart