Breaking: Bitcoin price plummets to $8,000 just two days before the 2020 halving

Bitcoin price has pulled a shocking and devastating move among bullish investors following a dire free fall from highs around $9,800 on Saturday to lows at $8,105 on Sunday. The largest cryptocurrency broke out to highs past $10,000 earlier this week, confirming to investors that a rally is in the offing.

At the time of writing, BTC/USD is trading 10.75% lower on the day and valued at $8,536. It appears that the surge to levels above $10,000 was an ingredient for the perfect squeeze. With halving just two days away, investors are choosing to remain bullish that a reversal is possible.

More to follow