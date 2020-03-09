Bitcoin price is continuing with the losses posted over the weekend with another devastating drop under $8,000. In spite of the Asian session looking bullish, the bulls have lost their lifeline support. BTC/USD is trading at $7,924 amid increased selling activity. The existing bearish pressure coupled with high volatility suggests that losses are not done exploring how deep the rabbit hole goes. If the support at $7,800 fails to hold, the bulls should be prepared for another rollercoaster drop to $7,400 and $7,200 respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD slumps to seven-week lows below $8,200
The selling pressure surrounding the major cryptocurrencies intensified on the last day of the week with Bitcoin (BTC/USD) erasing more than $700 and slumping to its lowest level since mid-January at $8,160. With the sharp drop witnessed on Sunday, the RSI indicator on ...
Ethereum price plummets under $200: Losses over 13% in 24 hours
Ethereum price has for the first time since February 5, dropped under the critical $200 level. The losses have clouded the crypto market since the weekend session. A minor recovery in the Asian session on Monday failed to see the light of the day as sellers stamped ...
Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple succumb to a massive weekend selloff
XRP/USD dive over the weekend erased most of the progress that had been made in both January and February. The cryptoasset's losses stopped within a whisker of $0.20. However, recovery is underway with Ripple price teetering at $0.2086.
ETH/USD erases more than 10% on Sunday, closes in on $200
After rising above the $250 mark on Saturday, Ethereum (ETH/USD) lost its traction and erased more than 3% close the day at $237. With sellers taking control of the action in the cryptocurrency space on Sunday, the pair ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls wrestled out control over the market and hit the pause button
The first digital coin bottomed at $8,400 on Monday and resumed the recovery in the middle of the week.