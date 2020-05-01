Breaking: Bitcoin moves back above $9,000, more pump ahead?

Bitcoin attempted to settle above $9,000, however, the short-term sellers pushed the price back inside the intraday range. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $8,850 amid resumed bearish pressure.

From the technical point of view, the support is created by 1-hour SMA50 that is still unbroken. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off may extend towards the next support created by $8,500 and April 30 low at $8,400.

On the upside, only a sustainable move above $9,000 will help to take the recovery back on track. Once it happens, $9,500 will come back into focus.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart