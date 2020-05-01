Breaking: Bitcoin moves back above $9,000, more pump ahead?
Bitcoin attempted to settle above $9,000, however, the short-term sellers pushed the price back inside the intraday range. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $8,850 amid resumed bearish pressure.
From the technical point of view, the support is created by 1-hour SMA50 that is still unbroken. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off may extend towards the next support created by $8,500 and April 30 low at $8,400.
On the upside, only a sustainable move above $9,000 will help to take the recovery back on track. Once it happens, $9,500 will come back into focus.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
