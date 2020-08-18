BTC/USD has dropped below the $12,000 price level.
BTC/USD daily chart
BTC/USD plummeted as the price fell from $12,323 to $11,955.90 this Tuesday. In the process, BTC/USD has dropped below the $12,000 price level. Currently, the bulls have stepped back in to improve the price to $11,959.
As per the daily chart, we have one strong resistance level at $12,323. On the downside, we have three healthy support levels at $11,799, $11,700 (SMA 20) and $11,599. The Elliott Oscillator has had two straight red sessions, which currently shows that overall market sentiment is presently bearish.
