Breaking: Bitcoin crashes toward $7,000, at six-month lows, amid Chinese crackdown

BTC/USD is trading at the lowest levels since mid-May, a six-month low. Bitcoin has been losing ground on a daily basis in the past week.

Chinese authorities have vowed to weed out illegal activities and have raided Binance's offices in Shanghai. The firm, that also has offices in Malta, has denied that the police entered its offices.

However, there were no denials that authorities in Shenzhen have identified 39 crypto exchanges that have allegedly defied a trading ban. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has been highlighting a probe for both Bitcoin and Ethereum. The world's largest economy's central bank has pledged to "dispose of" illegal exchanges.

The BTC/USD daily chart is showing the fall below the previous support line. However, the Relative Strength Index is pointing to oversold conditions, thus opening the door to a bounce.

China's crackdown has also been impacting other digital coins, with Ethereum falling below $150, and XRP/USD trading below $0.23.