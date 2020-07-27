- Bitcoin just blasted through $10,500, the 2020-high and it's now eying up $11,000.
- Bitcoin has a ton of bullish momentum and is facing very little resistance to the upside.
BTC/USD daily chart
Bitcoin just climbed above $10,404, a crucial resistance level and has spiked above $10,500 slightly peaking at $10,528 before briefly going down a bit. Currently Bitcoin is trading at $10,482 looking to close above $10,500 and eying up $11,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
