Bitcoin price is back to trading above the critical $9,000 level as the Asian session gives way to the European session on Thursday. Recovery from last week’s plunge to $8,400 has been steady but gradual. Trading on Wednesday was characterized by stability above $8,800. The return above $9,000 could set the framework for gains towards $10,000.
Bitcoin price is back to trading above the critical $9,000 level as the Asian session gives way to the European session on Thursday. Recovery from last week’s plunge to $8,400 has been steady but gradual. Trading on Wednesday was characterized by stability above $8,800.
XRP/USD went up from $0.2352 to $0.2366 in the early hours of Thursday. The price has been trending in a narrow $0.012-range between $0.227 and $0.239 over the last eight days. XRP/USD is sandwiched between the green Ichimoku cloud on ...
Ethereum price bulls would rather die trying to outdo the bears as opposed to simply giving up. The dive to $210 last week was detrimental to the progress that had been made in February. However, there have been attempts to reverse the trend and once again ...
IOT/USD went up from $0.224 to $0.229 in the early hours of Thursday, following a bearish Wednesday. The price is hovering below the SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. The SMA 200 is about to cross over the SMA 20.
Bitcoin's market capitalization settled at $176 billion, which is 62.8% of the total digital assets market.