Bitcoin bulls carried out a successful attack on $12,000.

The downside correction may take the price towards $11,800.

Bitcoin spiked above $12,000 handle during the Asian trading session At the time of writing, BTC/USD is moving quickly towards $12,300 amid strong bullish momentum. The coin has gained over 3% of gains on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of Tuesday.

BTC/USD is overbought on the intraday charts, which means that the coin may retreat towards the nearest support at $12,000. This psychological barrier is strengthened by the upper line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off will gain traction with the next focus on $11,800. This support limited Bitcoin's recovery on Monday. Now it will serve as a backstop for the downside correction.

On the upside, the initial resistance comes at the intraday high of $12289. It is strengthened by the upper line of the 4-hour Bollinger Band. The next barrier awaits us on approach to $12,500 (Pivot Point 1-month Resistance 1). We will need to see a sustainable move above this handle for the upside to gain traction with the next focus on $13,000 closely followed by July 10 high at $13,195.

BTC/USD, 1-hour chart