- BTC/USD comes under strong selling pressure on Monday.
- The recovery back above $10,000 lacks follow through so far.
Bitcoin (BTC) has recovered from the recent low of $9,843 and returned towards $10,000 by the time of writing. However, the upside momentum remains slow ad we still need to see a follow through to get a chance for an extended upside movement. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $10,185, down 10% in recent 24 hours and mostly unchanged since the beginning of Monday.
Bitcoin's technical picture
On the intraday charts, Bitcoin is deeply oversold; however, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has reversed to the upside on a 1-hour time frame, which may be interpreted as a sign on the upcoming recovery. The first resistance is created by SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) on 15-mun chart currently at $10,395. It is followed by the middle line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band and the upper line of 15-min Bollinger Band at $10,500. Once this barrier is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on psychological $11,000 (a confluence of SMA50 and the upper line of Bollinger Band on 1-hour timeframe).
On the downside, a sustainable move below $10,000 will bring SMA daily at $9,900 into focus. This area is likely to create a strong support, though, once it is broke, the sell-off will continue towards July 2 low at $9,657.
BTC/USD, 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
