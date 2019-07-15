BTC/USD comes under strong selling pressure on Monday.

The recovery back above $10,000 lacks follow through so far.

Bitcoin (BTC) has recovered from the recent low of $9,843 and returned towards $10,000 by the time of writing. However, the upside momentum remains slow ad we still need to see a follow through to get a chance for an extended upside movement. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $10,185, down 10% in recent 24 hours and mostly unchanged since the beginning of Monday.

Bitcoin's technical picture

On the intraday charts, Bitcoin is deeply oversold; however, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has reversed to the upside on a 1-hour time frame, which may be interpreted as a sign on the upcoming recovery. The first resistance is created by SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) on 15-mun chart currently at $10,395. It is followed by the middle line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band and the upper line of 15-min Bollinger Band at $10,500. Once this barrier is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on psychological $11,000 (a confluence of SMA50 and the upper line of Bollinger Band on 1-hour timeframe).

On the downside, a sustainable move below $10,000 will bring SMA daily at $9,900 into focus. This area is likely to create a strong support, though, once it is broke, the sell-off will continue towards July 2 low at $9,657.

BTC/USD, 1-hour chart