Breaking: Bitcoin breaks above $8,000 amid strong bullish momentum on the cryptocurrency market

BTC/USD broke above $8,000 and hit $8,181. At the time of writing, the first digital coin is changing hands at $8,160, though the upside momentum is growing. A sustainable move above this area has created a strong bullish sentiment and allowed for the move towards $8,500, which is the next critical barrier for Bitcoin.

BTC/USD: Technical picture

On the intraday charts, BTC/USD is grossly overbought, however, the RSI shows no signs of reversal so far. It means that the upside momentum will continue to gain traction. Once $8,500 is broken, $8,750 will come into focus. This resistance is created by weekly SMA50. BTC/USD has been trading below this MA since March 12.

On the downside, the initial support is created by a psychological $8,000. Considering that this support served as a formidable resistance, reinforced by daily SMA200, it is likely to slow down the correction and initiate another bullish leg. However, if it is broken, the sell-off will continue towards $7,800 - this barrier served as a resistance level during the previous days, now it is reinforced by 1-hour SMA50. If it is broken, the sell-off may continue to $7,500 with 1-hour SMA200 located below this psychological barrier.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart