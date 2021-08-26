His defense team released the following statement to CNN: “Glaidson Acácio's defense is aware of the arrest and so far without access to the contents of the investigations. Only after proper analysis of all documentation will we be able to express ourselves in a concrete manner.”

Brazilian Federal Police seized R$150 million ($28.8 million) in crypto assets and made five arrests after cracking down on an alleged financial pyramid scheme, according to a CNN report.

