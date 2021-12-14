The country’s only exchange is evaluating opportunities in asset tokenization and digital asset custody, and it also plans to launch a crypto ETF.
Brazil’s only stock exchange, B3, plans to enter the crypto market in 2022, InfoMoney reported, citing a Dec. 10 presentation from B3 President Gilson Finkelsztain.
B3 is exploring opportunities in the asset tokenization, digital asset custody and crypto-as-a-service (CaaS) segments, InfoMoney reported.
The San Pablo-based stock exchange is also considering services to facilitate over-the-counter (OTC) trading and access to liquidity centers.
“It is natural for us to expand into the unregulated world of cryptocurrencies,” said Finkelsztain, who added that B3 is not planning to be a crypto exchange but to provide services to crypto traders.
B3 expects to launch a crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF), although it did not establish which index a potential ETF would replicate.
Brazilian companies have launched five crypto ETFs. Crypto asset manager Hashdex has launched three of these products, while fintech company QR Capital has released the remaining two.
In October, Brazil’s Central Bank said that B3 could serve as the blockchain leader for the smart contract system of a digital real (CBDC).
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
