- Brave integrates Binance widget via API to its web-browser.
- BAT/USD gains over 20% on a day-to-day basis and settles above $0.1600.
BAT now the 34th largest digital asset with the current market value of $229 million. The coin's average daily trading volumes spiked to nearly $100 million as the coin jumped by 16% since this time on Monday. At the time of writing, BAT/USD is changing hands at $0.1560.
Brave and Binance partnership spells the magic
The coin got a boost on Brave and Binance partnership announcement. The privacy-oriented web-browser has integrated Binance API to allow users to get seamless and instant access to Binance account, buy, sell and receive cryptocurrencies supported by the exchange right from the new tab page in a browser window. Also, the users will be able to view the balances.
The widget fetches data from Binance only if a user interacts with it. Otherwise, it sits quietly in the system and does nothing. According to Brendan Eich, CEO and co-founder of Brave, the integration will speed up the process of making cryptocurrency mainstream.
Brave has its own cryptocurrency, the Basic Attention Token (BAT). Users receive BATs as a reward for browsing partners' websites. Also, they can earn BAT if they agree to view ads in notifications or on a separate tab.
BAT/USD: Technical picture
BAT has been gaining ground steadily since March 23. Bottomed out at $0.1350, the token hit $0.1653 during early Asian hours. This is the highest level since the major collapse on the cryptocurrency market on March 12. On the daily chart, strong resistance is created by psychological $0.2000. It is reinforced by a confluence of SMA100 and SMA200 daily currently at $0.2050. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on SMA50 daily at $0.2150.
Considering the upward-looking RSI on a daily chart, the bullish has a high probability; However, in the short run, the coin may retreat to $0.1500. The critical support is created by the upper boundary of the previous consolidation channel at $0.1400.
BAT/USD daily chart
