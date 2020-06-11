Brave, a crypto-powered browser, has partnered with the Korean pop group BTS and Rush Gaming.

Crypto-friendly browser, Brave, is joining forces with the Korean pop group BTS and Rush Gaming. Through the partnership, Brave aims to offer a limited edition release of its browser exclusively for Japanese citizens.

This appears to be the first known collaboration between a privacy-based browser like Brave and a K-pop boy band. The limited-edition browser users can earn points by watching ads to support Rush Gaming’s e-sports team.

Brave browser focuses on providing better privacy by blocking intrusive ads and trackers. It also provides an opt-in advertisement system powered by the Ethereum blockchain and the firm’s proprietary Basic Attention Token (BAT). According to an earlier FXStreet report, the number of monthly active users on Brave had increased by 125% over the past year, reaching 15.4 million users by the end of May.