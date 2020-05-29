Crypto-friendly browser Brave has launched a video calling service called Brave Together.

The service is now available on Nightly, the testing and development version of the browser.

Brave Together reportedly offers superior security when compared to competitors such as Zoom.

Brave, a crypto-friendly web browser, has recently announced the launch of a video calling service called Brave Together. The service is currently only available in Nightly, the beta testing version of Brave, in North America. Brave Together is based on the open-source project from Jitsi, which facilitates secure video conferencing solutions.

Brave tweeted:

Our Nightly version for North America now features Brave Together, our private and unlimited video calling service based on open source @jitsinews. [email protected]

Although an account is not necessary to use Brave Together, one will need to use the Brave browser. According to a Digital Trends report, Brave Together offers superior security compared to competitors such as Zoom. Users will be able to create four-word meeting links, share screens, control video quality, chat, send alerts by raising their hands and so on.



