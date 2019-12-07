- The browser’s user base witnessed a two-fold surge in monthly active users and tripled its daily active users to 3.3 million.
- Brave focuses on and prioritizes security by automatically blocking all third-party ads, trackers, and autoplay videos.
Brave browser has gained another 1.7 million active users in the last three weeks by carving out the privacy niche from Google Chrome. The browser’s user base witnessed a two-fold surge in monthly active users and tripled its daily active users to 3.3 million. The browser rewards content creators by automatically distributing Basic Attention Token to sites people regularly visit. Sign-ups are indicative of content creators recognizing Brave as an effective revenue system, enabling them to accept these donations.
The verified content creators on the platform have increased to over 340,000. The majority of these creators publish to YouTube (229,00), followed by Twitter (37,000), business and personal website publishing (38,000), and Twitch (18,000), among others. Brave focuses on and prioritizes security by automatically blocking all third-party ads, trackers, and autoplay videos. Brave also enables further privacy adjustments that can be made in the browser's settings.
The browser also offers Brave rewards as a part of the 1.0 launch. This feature will tally the amount of time or attention that a user spending on a certain site. Brave Rewards will then send out the corresponding amount of Basic Attention Token that can be exchanged between advertisers, users and publishers on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can also encash them or exchange them for other rewards.
All of this is a part of Brave's aim to transform advertising on the web and how content creators earn their income. Rather than relying on advertising, creators can generate income by serving their users directly. Another feature of Brave that helps in achieving this objective is allowing people to reward noteworthy content.
