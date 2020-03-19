Brave has filed a complaint against Google, claiming that it has infringed Europe’s data protection law, the GDPR.

Google apparently violated the “purpose limitation” principle, which requires businesses to use data only for a specific purpose.

Brave browser has recently filed a complaint against Google, claiming that it has violated Europe’s data protection law, the GDPR. Brave Chief Policy Officer Dr. Johnny Ryan said that the enforcement of the complaint “would be tantamount to a functional separation of Google’s business.”

Google’s advertising technology collects and uses massive amounts of user information. Brave, on the other hand, claims its technology serves ads without breaching personal information and that it doesn’t track cookies by default. In addition to this, by watching ads, Brave users can earn crypto in the form of Basic Attention Tokens (BAT).

According to Brave, Google has violated the “purpose limitation” principle, which requires businesses to use data only for a specific purpose. For instance, data collected on Google Fit should only be used to motivate the user to exercise more.

As per some evidence released by Brave, Google has an “internal data free-for-all,” where it “reuses our personal data between its businesses and products in bewildering ways that infringe the purpose limitation principle.”

This isn’t the first legal case initiated by Brave. In February, it brought out evidence that showed how websites of over 400 UK councils allowed at least one private firm track users and mine their browsing activity for profit. Back in September 2019, it alleged Google or using hidden web pages that transfer personal data to users and thereby violating its own privacy regulations.