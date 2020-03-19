- Brave has filed a complaint against Google, claiming that it has infringed Europe’s data protection law, the GDPR.
- Google apparently violated the “purpose limitation” principle, which requires businesses to use data only for a specific purpose.
Brave browser has recently filed a complaint against Google, claiming that it has violated Europe’s data protection law, the GDPR. Brave Chief Policy Officer Dr. Johnny Ryan said that the enforcement of the complaint “would be tantamount to a functional separation of Google’s business.”
Google’s advertising technology collects and uses massive amounts of user information. Brave, on the other hand, claims its technology serves ads without breaching personal information and that it doesn’t track cookies by default. In addition to this, by watching ads, Brave users can earn crypto in the form of Basic Attention Tokens (BAT).
According to Brave, Google has violated the “purpose limitation” principle, which requires businesses to use data only for a specific purpose. For instance, data collected on Google Fit should only be used to motivate the user to exercise more.
As per some evidence released by Brave, Google has an “internal data free-for-all,” where it “reuses our personal data between its businesses and products in bewildering ways that infringe the purpose limitation principle.”
This isn’t the first legal case initiated by Brave. In February, it brought out evidence that showed how websites of over 400 UK councils allowed at least one private firm track users and mine their browsing activity for profit. Back in September 2019, it alleged Google or using hidden web pages that transfer personal data to users and thereby violating its own privacy regulations.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bitcoin still locked under $5,500; Steem skyrockets
BTC/USD has been hovering close to $5,400, down 1.0% since the beginning of the day. BTC hit the intraday high at $5,475 but failed to hold the ground. Now it is moving within a short-term bearish trend amid expanding volatility.
XRP/USD could close the week above $0.16
Ripple price is trading at $0.1476 after correcting a subtle 0.76% lower from $0.1480 (opening value). There was an attempt to push the price towards $0.15 but XRP/USD hit a wall at $0.1492.
Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD dancing at the edge of a cliff, freefall to $0.008 possible
Tron has a market value of $0.0105 on Thursday during the European trading session. Last week, Tron lost more than 60% of its value from $0.0185 to $0.00711.
BCH/USD freefall to $150 not out of the picture
Bitcoin Cash price is struggling to hold onto the support at $180. Advancements towards $200 failed to materialized. Bulls appear to be getting exhausted and are likely to step aside and allow Bitcoin Cash to make another dip towards $150
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Apparently, rock bottom has a basement
Bitcoin lived through a horrible week. Since last Friday the first digital coin lost over 38% and at some pint tested area below $4,000.