Throughout the short lifespan of cryptocurrencies, the prevailing narrative from the traditional finance world has served to undermine the movement, questioning the tech, criticising the security and implying that blockchain is anything but the future of industry.

The crypto community has seen through this stance as a play from the big institutions, which feel threatened by the mere prospect of a decentralised future outside of their control. In the eyes of the wider public, those less au fait with blockchain, however, these claims have no doubt made an impression and the sentiment of Bitcoin as a vehicle for "scams" maintains.

If there were any doubt over the big boys' true view of crypto, news from past few months should have at least begun to erode it, with a host of blockchain projects launched by major players within the established finance industry.

This week brought the revelation that the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston - the Boston Fed - is taking a close look at "30 to 40" blockchain networks to see whether they could support a digital dollar.

The Boston Fed is working with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Digital Currency Initiative to determine whether a digital version of the US dollar could be used alongside traditional payment methods.

Boston Fed Senior Vice President Jim Cunha said: "What we're doing now really is much more thorough, much more building a platform to see whether distributed ledger can meet the needs of a US-based central bank digital currency. Can it actually function?

"I would think we're probably looking at 30 to 40 different either open source or private solutions at a very high level first, and then doing a deeper dive into a few of them, because we're in the early stages of this, and we want to make sure we have the broadest view possible."

These are clearly very early days for the project and the specific networks the Boston Fed is looking at have not been revealed. Inevitably, there are already detractors, questioning the need to use blockchain technology in this way but the Boston Fed are by no means the first major power to dip a toe into the waters of digital currencies.

China's DCEP and Facebook Libra are among the initiatives attempting to bring blockchain kicking and screaming into the realms of mass adoption.

Cunha said: "I would say as the major powers start to launch, it does get the attention of people that are thinking about this broadly and at a policy perspective.

"I would say I think a digital currency will launch inevitably, but then that's a long time. These are decade-long paths, versus something that changes overnight."

Almost certainly, patience will be needed before we see the digital dollar but in such unprecedented times, people are more likely to be willing to embrace change and we have already shown how quickly the world can adapt.