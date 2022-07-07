Boris Johnson resigned amid a scandal that prompted about 60 members of government to quit in protest. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he will resign Thursday after a series of ministers left his government amid a scandal over the appointment of Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher.

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Health Minister Sajid Javid were the first and most senior officials to resign on Tuesday, saying the public deserved a “government to be conducted properly,” and with “integrity.” About 60 members of government had quit by Thursday morning, Sky News reported.

"It is clearly the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party, that there should be a new leader of that party and I agree," Johnson said in a broadcast from outside his Downing Street home. "We've seen in Westminster when the herd moves, it moves. And, my friends, in politics no one is remotely indispensable."

On Wednesday, City Minister John Glen, who in April declared the U.K. "open for crypto business," also quit. He pointed more explicitly to the handling of the Pincher’s appointment and Johnson’s "poor judgment.” The government was also accused of throwing illegal parties during Covid lockdowns.

The resignations are likely to lead to delays in crypto legislation. Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Wednesday that regulators’ plans for stablecoin legislation had already been delayed by the government disarray. In April, Glen and Sunak announced plans for crypto legislation packages, and the Treasury has since released a consultation on regulating systemic stablecoins.