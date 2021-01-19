Bohdan Prylepa, the Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Bitcoin Ultimatum, in an interview on Dec 24, said the Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm used by networks such as Litecoin, Bitcoin, and presently Ethereum, is certified secure but an outdated system prone to centralization. However, amends can guarantee further decentralization and conserve the environment.

Proof-of-Work Consensus Algorithm is Energy-Intensive and Prone to Centralization

Most early blockchain projects adopted Proof-of-Work as their choice consensus algorithm, taking after Bitcoin.

In this consensus algorithm, the network is kept decentralized and secure through distributed "miners" who submit work by solving complex cryptographic math.

Miners are nodes that run the SHA-256 Proof-of-Work hashing algorithm in Bitcoin.

While they aren't necessarily full nodes--keeping a full copy of the network, they play a central role in channeling computing power and validating transactions.

The winning mining pool receives 6.25 BTC (over $150k at spot rates) and transaction fees, roughly every 10 minutes.

The problem with Bitcoin mining is that it is resource-intensive, and requires huge capital outlays to operate.

According to the Bitcoin Energy Consumption Index, the Bitcoin network uses the same energy comparable to Chile. Also, it releases the same carbon print as New Zealand and generates e-waste like Luxembourg.

What's more, estimates place each BTC transaction requires 682.93 kWh, energy that can power a single household in the United States for over three weeks.

Besides their high energy requirements, mining gear is expensive. Once obsolete, gear can only mine Proof-of-Work networks using SHA-256 cryptographic software.

Data from Bitmain shows that the latest Antminer S19 Pro generating 110 TH/s is upwards of $3.4k. Even at this rate, they have to be pre-booked considering the huge demand.

Centralization and Commercialization of Bitcoin Mining Activities

For these reasons, analysts now claim Bitcoin is centralized by mining pools most of which are in China. This is because most Bitcoin mining chipset manufacturers like Bitmain and Avalon, for instance, are located in China.

Coupled with lower electricity rates in some provinces like Sichuan, there are valid claims that Bitcoin has been commercialized and is not as decentralized as intended by Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious founder of the Bitcoin network.

While responding to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Brad Garlinghouse said the agency's decision to sue Ripple and some of its executives for, what BTC PEERS reported to be their alleged selling of unregistered securities, limits crypto innovation to Bitcoin and Ethereum, "directly benefiting China":

He said: "Today, the SEC voted to attack crypto. Chairman Jay Clayton - in his final act - is picking winners and trying to limit US innovation in the crypto industry to BTC and ETH. The SEC - out of step with other G20 countries & the rest of the US government,- should not be able to cherry-pick what innovation looks like (especially when their decision directly benefits China). Make no mistake, we are ready to fight and win - this battle is just beginning."

Bitcoin Ultimatum Amends For Decentralization and Energy Conservation

In light of this, comments from Bohdan hold.

A shift to modern, effective, and efficient consensus systems that avert centralization, promote natural growth, and help in conserving the environment is necessary.

If there are amends to Proof-of-Work, he explains, it could not only help in decentralization--a feature that ensures transactions are censorship-resistant, but also in scalability that’s required for network growth among other benefits.

Prof-it Blockchain Ltd, a firm that Bohdan is the CTO and co-founder, is building Bitcoin Ultimatum.

A fork of Bitcoin, the new blockchain seeks to change a few inherent challenges faced by Bitcoin. First, Bitcoin Ultimatum introduces privacy features and smart contracting. However, it is their use of Leased Proof of Stake (LPoS) mining in conjunction with Proof-of-Authority (PoA).

LPoS is an advanced version of Proof-of-Stake presently used by two blockchains, Waves and NIX. Unlike typical Proof-of-Stake networks, token holders will "lease" their account balances to a full node.

The more a full node receives tokens, the higher their chances of validating the next block.

To solve scalability problems faced by most Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm systems, minimize energy requirements, and to foster growth, Bitcoin Ultimatum will have 50 validators.

This way, the network's throughput can expand to 10,000 TPS, a sharp contract with Bitcoin that can only process seven transactions every second.

In the early days after launch, there will be 20 validators. The team will determine which of the 10 top exchanges and leading crypto companies will qualify. On the other hand, the remaining will be chosen by the community.

