From BTC hitting an all-time high of $54k in March to Ethereum beating its 2018 all-time high and Cardano reaching a new all-time high, this year has been a remarkable one for cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin specifically.
Amidst all of this, the impact of regulatory bodies is still being felt.
While XRP may be recovering after hitting rock bottom, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) strongly believes that XRP, Ripple's native coin is a security and not a digital asset as they've claimed over the years. As a form of rebuttal, Ripple's team has explained to anyone who cares to listen that the native coin XRP is mainly a utility coin like BTC and ETH.
Regardless of these obstacles, the crypto space currently commands trillions of dollars in market capitalization. Albeit this, there's still a need for improvement as these networks, specifically Bitcoin have failed to deliver the decentralized, seamless, and transparent transactions it promised.
While speaking on the unprecedented growth of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, in particular, CTO of Prof-it Blockchain Bohdan Prylepa highlighted the impact of institutions.
Mr. Prylepa revealed that more institutions are getting involved and believes this move will not only profit Bitcoin but cryptocurrencies in general.
“I believe this crypto rally is likely the result of Central Banks’ actions over the years. Their ceaseless money printing is spreading panic amongst high net worth investors and institutions”.
We've witnessed a significant flow of capital from Gold which was seen as a perfect value-preserving haven to crypto, Bitcoin specifically. The CTO of Prof-it Blockchain while speaking about this trend firmly asserted that this capital will continue to flow.
Explaining further, Mr. Prylepa stated that Bitcoin unlike Gold is built on a transparent layer — blockchain technology.
“The unique digital nature and censor-restraining features arm Bitcoin with rare properties that make it an ideal value-preserving option for investors and institutions alike”.
“Accompanying the 2020 crypto rally was a significant stagnation of Gold price globally and a remarkable expansion of BTC. This hints a sign of confidence and maybe a reassessment of BTC as a perfect alternative to Gold in terms of being a value-preserving currency”.
While Bitcoin currently has a market cap of over $1 trillion, there are a couple of problems that have impeded the further growth of this network. At the apex of these problems is its “inability to scale”.
Speaking on this, Mr. Prylepa described the network's consensus mechanism Proof-of-work (PoW) as the main cause. He revealed that the problem of PoW is inherent and by design, hence the need for an upgrade.
He went further to compare the Bitcoin network to Ethereum.
According to Bohdan, the Ethereum blockchain is more active and is capable of executing over 1 million transactions per day, a feat that's almost impossible on the Bitcoin blockchain.
Bitcoin’s inability to scale has become a cause of concern for community members in need of a fully decentralized platform where they can execute millions of transactions daily with fewer transaction fees.
