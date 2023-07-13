BNB Chain is expected to undergo its “ZhangHeng” upgrade later this month in a move that’s said to massively improve security features for users, developers said Wednesday.
Network security remains a perennial cause of concern in the crypto markets.
The hard fork is forecasted to occur on 19th July 2023. at 6:00 UTC. A hard fork refers to a permanent change in the way a network operates by way of a software upgrade. No new BNB tokens will be issued for this upgrade, and two-thirds of all BNB Chain validators will need to upgrade their nodes to process blocks following the upgrade.
Validators are entities that utilize computing power to process transactions and maintain network security via nodes, or blockchain software.
Developers said in the BEP-255 proposal that user balance changes will be tracked in each block and will be reconciled to identify issues. In case of a reconciliation error, the blockchain will “panic” and stop producing new blocks.
“If a reconciliation error occurs, the blockchain will stop producing new blocks, impacting downstream services such as bridges, deposits, and withdrawals on exchanges,” developers wrote on GitHub. “This drastic action is necessary to protect the chain and its users, so core developers and community members should investigate the issue as soon as possible.”
Such methods could help users’ token holding at times of exploits, such as those occurring during bridge attacks.
Bridges are blockchain-based tools that allow users to transfer tokens between different networks. These are a key, yet highly vulnerable, part of the crypto ecosystem with $2.66 billion being lost to bridge-based exploits in the past years, according to DefiLlama.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
FTM holders' participation rising by 97% in a month could resuscitate Fantom price recovery
Fantom price is following the broader market cues awaiting a trigger to begin recovery again, but the delay is not being entertained by FTM holders. Investors are changing their stance from depending on the market to dictate their behavior to potentially altering the price action through their behavior.
Coinbase could be a complication as SEC Chair Gary Gensler probes SSA efficacy in spot Bitcoin ETF race
Coinbase Inc has been focal in the ongoing race for Spot ETFs race. Its position as the largest crypto exchange in the US is likely the driving force for its popularity. This comes as institutional players identify partners to bolster their filings to convince the US SEC for approval.
US lawmakers reintroduce crypto regulation bill but uphold the SEC’s infamous Howey Test
The United States has been the center of regulatory controversy for a long time now, but lawmakers every now and then attempt to change that. With another attempt in line, the crypto community should be optimistic, but one aspect of the proposed regulations continues to be a matter of debate.
Bitcoin could not break the resistance level, expert calls for new capital inflow
Bitcoin (BTC) price failed to break above a crucial hurdle on July 12, pulling back right when it was about to. The rejection has sent BTC back to its range-bound movement, signaling a common resolve among short-term holders to hodl instead of booking profits.
Bitcoin: Could BTC revisit $25,000 as ETF-induced hype dissipates?
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows multiple sell signals on the daily chart, hinting at a short-term correction. Although the longer-term outlook remains bullish, the hype generated by multiple US-based companies filing for Bitcoin ETF seems to be waning.