Bluzelle Price Prediction: BLZ massive 40% push signals incoming correction

- Bluzelle price is up by 40% in the past 24 hours.
- A key indicator has presented a strong sell signal for BLZ.
- The digital asset had a massive 700% rally since the beginning of 2021.
Bluzelle had an amazing 2021, outperforming many cryptocurrencies although its total market capitalization stays below $100 million for now. BLZ is listed on Binance and other prominent exchanges and has experienced a significant increase in trading volume in the past week.
Bluzelle price faces short-term selling pressure
On the daily chart, the TD Sequential indicator has presented a sell signal which in the past has proven to be an accurate indicator. Confirmation of this signal will easily drive Bluzelle price towards $0.29 at the 78.6% Fibonacci level.
BLZ/USD daily chart
Below $0.29, BLZ could also dive to $0.238 at the 61.8% Fib level and as low as $0.20 at the 50% Fibonacci retracement level which coincides with two lows established on March 4 and 5.
BLZ IOMAP chart
To invalidate the bearish outlook, bulls will need to push BLZ above the last high at $0.359 and see a daily candlestick close. This would make the sell signal useless and can quickly drive Bluzelle price towards $0.44 at the 127.2% Fib level.
The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart shows fairly weak resistance above $0.34 which adds credence to the bullish outlook.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC looks toward $60,000 while building upon strong on-chain metrics
Bitcoin has in the past few days consolidated above $50,000, suggesting that it is enjoying stability in the market. Meanwhile, price action has not been progressive above $54,000, which continues to delay the uptrend to new all-time highs above $60,000.
VeChain price has more legs to go up as it reaches new all-time highs
VeChain price stole the crypto spotlight after rising to a new all-time high of $0.068. While some investors have taken advantage of the uptrend to book profits, VET could be bound for another upswing.
The launch of uStonks could catapult UMA price by 15%
Yam Finance and UMA protocol are launching uStonks on Degenerative Finance (DegenFi). uStonks is a synthetic token that tracks an index of the ten most bullish stocks on the WallStreetBets (WSB) Reddit forum.
THETA screams sell as it approaches overbought territory
Theta price rally could be coming to an end as the Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator flashed a sell signal. History reveals that THETA drops an average of 20% each time this setup was presented.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.