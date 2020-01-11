Voice has recruited Forbes’ global chief digital officer, Salah Zalatimo as the new CEO.

Voice encourages quality content on social media by rewarding native tokens to content creators and users.

The social media app developed by Block.one, Voice, has recruited Salah Zalatimo as its CEO. Zalatimo, Forbes’ global chief digital officer, is expected to start on January 20, as per a blog post. Voice will also be launching a public beta on February 14, 2020. In 2019, Block.one had unveiled its social media app with much fanfare.

At the time, the firm's CEO, Brendan Blumer, had stated that it has spent $150 million on the project, including the purchase of the platform’s domain name for $30. Voice encourages quality content on social media by rewarding native tokens to content creators, users and advertisers. Blumer believes that Zalatimo’s experience in content tool creation will be an essential asset to Voice.

Blumer said:

Salah is a rare combination of product and media talent enriched by an entrepreneurial past. His experience in creating state-of-the-art content monetization and publishing tools makes him uniquely qualified to lead Voice. As users enter an era of being rewarded for their contributions to social networks, we believe it’s also important to focus on equipping creators with tools used by the world’s most successful journalists.



