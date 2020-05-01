Block.one to fund a COVID-19 testing app in partnership with Telos Foundation

In partnership with Telos Foundation, Block.one has awarded Genobank.io, a blockchain firm with a $50,000 grant.

The grant will be utilized to develop a COVID-19 testing app, dubbed Agerona.

Agerona will help users access low-cost coronavirus tests and share the results with medical professionals.

Block.one, in conjunction with its partner Telos Foundation, has recently awarded Genobank.io, a blockchain firm, with a $50,000 grant to develop a COVID-19 testing app called Agerona. The app will reportedly allow users to source low-cost COVID-19 tests. The test results will be stored in a private repository and operated via Telos blockchain. Users can later share their results with medical professionals and researchers through the app. The grant was awarded via Block.one’s EOS VC Grants program in partnership with FinLab EOS VC and EOS Global.

Genobank.io CEO, Daniel Uribe, said:

As an EOS VC Grants recipient, we are grateful to have the backing and support of Block.one’s venture arm EOS VC in aiding our efforts to anonymized DNA/RNA test kits (including coronavirus), while empowering patients and users to decide if they want their anonymized data to be available to the scientific community and help control the spread of the coronavirus and potentially contribute to a treatment.

Block.one is responsible for one of the largest initial coin offerings (ICO) to date and is the company behind the EOS blockchain. Apart from Genobank.io, it has also invested in several promising blockchain-based startups. Block.one CEO, Brendan Blumer, said:

We’ve witnessed the growth of an open-source community whose passion and innovation have helped to identify and solve critical business problems in sectors ranging from art to wellness. With the onset of urgent world issues caused by the coronavirus, it is important that we empower and support the ways that blockchain technology is being applied to provide solutions.