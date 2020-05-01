Block.one to fund a COVID-19 testing app in partnership with Telos Foundation

- In partnership with Telos Foundation, Block.one has awarded Genobank.io, a blockchain firm with a $50,000 grant.
- The grant will be utilized to develop a COVID-19 testing app, dubbed Agerona.
- Agerona will help users access low-cost coronavirus tests and share the results with medical professionals.
Block.one, in conjunction with its partner Telos Foundation, has recently awarded Genobank.io, a blockchain firm, with a $50,000 grant to develop a COVID-19 testing app called Agerona. The app will reportedly allow users to source low-cost COVID-19 tests. The test results will be stored in a private repository and operated via Telos blockchain. Users can later share their results with medical professionals and researchers through the app. The grant was awarded via Block.one’s EOS VC Grants program in partnership with FinLab EOS VC and EOS Global.
Genobank.io CEO, Daniel Uribe, said:
As an EOS VC Grants recipient, we are grateful to have the backing and support of Block.one’s venture arm EOS VC in aiding our efforts to anonymized DNA/RNA test kits (including coronavirus), while empowering patients and users to decide if they want their anonymized data to be available to the scientific community and help control the spread of the coronavirus and potentially contribute to a treatment.
Block.one is responsible for one of the largest initial coin offerings (ICO) to date and is the company behind the EOS blockchain. Apart from Genobank.io, it has also invested in several promising blockchain-based startups. Block.one CEO, Brendan Blumer, said:
We’ve witnessed the growth of an open-source community whose passion and innovation have helped to identify and solve critical business problems in sectors ranging from art to wellness. With the onset of urgent world issues caused by the coronavirus, it is important that we empower and support the ways that blockchain technology is being applied to provide solutions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price retreats again, where will it find support?
The bitcoin bulls once again dragged the price through the 9K level once again on Friday. But once again the sellers came out in full force and the price is currently approx. 8,750.80 late in the US session.
Ripple finds support at 0.21 but there was a big volume spike on the sell-side
Ripple trades higher today but there are some signals the bulls are not in full control. The second wave up was not able to test the wave high and subsequently, the price has now made a lower high wave.
Ethereum supply will be halved on Ethereum 2.0 – Vitalik Buterin
ETH/USD hit $202.45 low on April 30 amid sharp downside correction that followed a strong bullish run on the cryptocurrency markets. However, by the time of writing, the second-largest digital asset managed to regain ground and settled above $214.00.
Stellar: XLM stalls at the previous wave high
The uptrend in XLM has been quite impressive but just recently it seems the bulls may have just run out of steam. As you can see from the hourly chart below that the bulls just failed to test the previous wave high at 0.07438.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil
Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.