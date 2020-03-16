Blockchain.com mempool briefly went down to zero after “Black Thursday”

- On March 13, the mempool chart on Blockchain.com saw a steady drop from 32 megabytes (MB) to zero.
- The crash was caused by a bug exclusive to Blockchain.com
Blockchain.com, a well-known crypto wallet service and blockchain data supplier, has recently experienced a glitch in the system as its Bitcoin (BTC) mempool tracker briefly dropped to zero on March 13. After indicating a major surge of unconfirmed BTC transactions on the same day, the mempool chart on Blockchain.com saw a steady drop from 32 megabytes (MB) to zero. The mempool is a “waiting area” where all the transactions get queued up before getting validated and added to the blocks of the blockchain.
The crash was apparently caused by a bug exclusive to Blockchain.com, as other trackers like Satoshi.info were indicating that the size of the mempool accounted for about 35 MB during the crash of Blockchain.com’s chart. As per CoinTelegraph, the mempool size on Blockchain.com has been increasing and dropping in waves over the past few days.
