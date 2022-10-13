Blockchain.com becomes the second crypto exchange in two days to receive preliminary approval to provide crypto services within the growing crypto hub.
Crypto exchange Blockchain.com has become the latest crypto company to secure preliminary approval from Singapore’s central bank to provide Digital Payment Token services in the city-state.
Blockchain.com’s regulatory approval follows hot on the heels of Coinbase, which revealed it had received the same “in-principle” approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Oct. 11.
If officially approved, Blockchain.com would join the likes of already licensed companies forDigital Payment Token services including crypto exchanges DBS Vickers and Independent Reserve, digital payment solution provider FOMO Pay, and crypto-friendly payments app Revolut, among others.
Blockchain.com CEO and co-founder Peter Smith commended the country’s regulators for creating a “transparent regulatory process” to foster innovation, stating:
Blockchain.com commends the Monetary Authority of Singapore on its transparent regulatory process that prioritizes crypto industry oversight while allowing innovation to thrive.
It is not the first company to make a positive reference to the straightforward regulatory environment in Singapore for crypto companies.
Recently, digital asset platform Anchorage Digital co-founder and president Diogo Mónica pointed to Singapore’s strong regulatory environment and the emergence of a crypto hub as its motivation to choose the city-state as a “jump point” into the Asian markets.
Mónica also highlighted in contrast the lack of regulatory clarity in the United States as a major issue, suggesting that even if a company understands what rules govern an asset it can be difficult to determine which of the 15 regulators they need to engage with.
In August 2021, crypto exchange Independent Reserve was one of the first of 170 global competitors to receive preliminary approval for the DPT license.
CEO Adrian Przelozny also made a positive reference to the transparency of Singapore's regulatory environment, noting at the time:
A well-regulated environment will benefit both investors and crypto industry stakeholders. With tailormade rules for the crypto industry, Singapore currently has the clearest and most detailed licencing requirements of any jurisdiction in Asia
Przelozny suggested the license grants “will continue to put Singapore in pole position as the leading financial hub in Asia."
