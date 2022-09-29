- The newly launched iShares Blockchain Technology UCITS ETF from Blackrock will specifically track 35 blockchain and crypto companies’ index.
- The European Central Banks’ CBDC investigation has completed one of its two-year research phase.
- Europe’s Central Bank is also considering implementing limits to curb the digital Euro’s use as a form of investment.
While crypto is a rapidly developing market, it comes with its own concerns since not every investor is well versed with blockchain technology or comfortable with the market’s volatility.
Thus such investors turn to the investment vehicles they are familiar with but demand the benefits of the crypto market, giving room to the development of ETFs. These ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) are becoming a favorite for many people, giving rise to newer ETFs such as this one from Blackrock.
The blockchain companies ETF
The world’s largest asset management company, BlackRock, announced the launch of its newest ETF on Thursday. The iShares Blockchain Technology UCITS ETF is a deviation from the cryptocurrency ETF and instead focuses on blockchain and crypto companies.
Providing exposure to over 35 different companies from all around the world, the ETF tracks the New York Stock Exchange FactSet Global Blockchain Technologies capped index.
Launched for the company’s European customers, the product strategist for thematic and sector ETFs at BlackRock, Omar Moufti, stated,
“We believe digital assets and blockchain technologies are going to become increasingly relevant for our clients as use cases develop in scope, scale and complexity. The continued proliferation of blockchain technology underscores its potential across many industries.”
While crypto and affiliated investment options are noting increasing demand, the European Central Bank is also pushing itself to establish a centralized digital currency system.
ECB bringing its digital Euro
The European Central Bank (ECB) released the first progress report on September 29 about its two-year-long research phase on the digital Euro. As the investigative phase reached its halfway point, the ECB report elaborated on the foundational design options that were recently endorsed by the Governing Council.
The Central Bank decided upon certain design and policy issues, including exploring a digital Euro solution where transactions would be made online and validated by a third party. In the case of offline transactions, a validated peer-to-peer solution will be explored.
Furthermore, the Eurosystem will also consider the possibility of incorporating limit and remuneration-based tools for the digital Euro in order to curb its use as a means of investment. Explaining the same, the report read,
“Quantitative limits on the holdings of individual users would limit individual take-up and the speed of deposit conversion, while remuneration-based tools could be calibrated to make large digital euro holdings above a certain threshold unattractive compared to other highly liquid and low-risk assets.”
Thus, the ECB stated that further steps need to be taken before a digital euro could be introduced, and for the same, the European Commission will also propose regulation in Q1 2023.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP Price Forecast: A checklist for the next rally
XRP price has shown incredible buying pressure after a dip into the $0.381 to $0.433 demand zone. A recovery above $0.464 could ignite the next run-up, but ideally, a retest of $0.397 could be a good place to be a bull.
Shiba Inu: It’s more dump than pump as SHIB burning rate drops 88%
Shiba Inu price seems nowhere close to bringing its year-long downtrend to an end. Although the second-largest cryptocurrency rebounded from support at $0.000007150 in June, its uptrend was rejected at $0.00001801 in mid-August.
Cardano price remains still after Vasil hard fork, what’s next?
ADA has remained neutral despite the blockchain undergoing a massive upgrade this week via the Vasil hard fork. This update is multi-faceted and brings a host of improvements to the so-called “Ethereum-killer”, including transaction throughput.
MATIC price could crash 20% if bulls buckle under pressure
MATIC price prepares for a volatile move as it continues to consolidate for nearly ten days. This development could result in a bearish move, especially if the immediate support level is breached.
Bitcoin makes a bullish comeback amid regulatory tension, but lacks confirmation
Bitcoin price takes the first step to recovery but needs solid confirmation that will arrive after a flip of the $19,539 level into a support floor. After a successful flip, investors could expect a move up to an intermediate hurdle at $20,737.