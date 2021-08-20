Blackrock, the world’s largest asset manager, had nearly $400 million invested in bitcoin mining companies at the end of the second quarter, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have shown.
The SEC filings dated June 30 show Blackrock with stakes of 6.71% in Marathon Digital Holdings and 6.61% in Riot Blockchain, Forbes reported Thursday.
The total amount committed across the two firms amounts to just under $383 million.
The investment is spread across a number of Blackrock's mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), such as its iShares Russell 2000 ETF.
Earlier this month, fellow asset management giant Fidelity International also disclosed an investment in Marathon Digital, reflecting the increased interest mainstream financial services companies are taking in the crypto sector.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
