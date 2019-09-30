Headquartered out of the city of Vaduz, Liechtenstein the new platform will have new features and products,which include: customer reward programs, credit card interoperability, private token sales under EU law and a mobile app for trading cryptocurrencies.

The company are set to roll out Bittrex Global at the end of October. Following the release, they intend to register under the Transaction Systems Based on the Trustworthy Technologies Act, also known as the Blockchain Act.

With the announcement of the new platform, the company have also stated that they have made a few new appointments. Kiran Raj as the first chief executive officer and Stephen Stonberg as chief operating officer. Raj was a partner at Los Angeles-based law firm O’Melveny & Myers LLP and served as the Deputy General Counsel of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Stonberg has an impressive 25-year career in financial markets.

The reason Bittrex chose the government of Liechtenstein is the fact that they passed the Blockchain Act this spring. Also, the country has stringent rules on Anti-Money Laundering and Know Your Customer requirements, the act essentially provides a clear legal basis for the ownership