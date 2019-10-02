BitTorrent’s Decentralized File Sharing Protocol BTFS Launches Its Mainnet

Sharing platform BiTorrent has announced the launch of its mainnet for BitTorrent File System (BTFS).

BTFS has released various new features for the occasion and rolled out 3,000 new nodes.

BitTorrent’s decentralized file-sharing protocol BitTorrent File System (BTFS) has reportedly now launched its mainnet. The developers of the project are seeking for it to become “the world’s largest and first scalable decentralized storage system.”

The blog post noted that BTFS has released various new features for the occasion and rolled out 3,000 new nodes. The post detailed: