BitTorrent, who are a subsidiary of blockchain company Tron, are going to internally test its blockchain-based live streaming platform in Q3 2019.

The massive peer to peer file sharing platform will make a live sharing platform where you can create video content and connect with people who have similar interests and earn by sharing your creative ideas.

The new platform is said to be called BLive it will be equipped with a new gifting mechanism where users can tip with BTT and other cryptocurrencies, and broadcasters can earn cryptocurrency while expanding their user base.

BLive will have a wide range of features, including audio/video livestreams, a real-time instant messaging system that lets multiple users communicate and collaborate, and deposit/withdrawal services of BTT and other cryptocurrencies.