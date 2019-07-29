Bitstamp eyes GBP transfers following a partnership with UK-based BCB Group

- Bitstamp customers to start depositing and withdrawing GBP directly from Bitstamp accounts.
- Improved efficiency and lower costs are among the benefits of collaboration.
Bitstamp, the leading crypto exchange in Europe has confirmed that partnership with BCB Group and United Kingdom-based digital assets prime broker. The collaboration will see Bitstamp customers transfer GBP directly to the exchange.
Customers are the winners in this partnership as they will be able to deposit and withdraw fiat (GBP) in their Bitstamp accounts. In addition to seamless transfers, they will enjoy efficiency and lower costs. The new service will launch towards the end of 2019.
The CEO and founder of BCB Group, Oliver von Landsberg-Sadie expressed his excitement for the partnership saying:
“We are delighted to be partnering with Bitstamp to create an efficient transaction experience for UK investors wishing to deposit and withdraw funds in GBP. We value this partnership not only because it enables UK clients to transact with Bitstamp onshore, rather than having to send funds offshore, but also because it furthers our mission to provide seamless prime services infrastructure covering compliance, trade execution and settlement and custody for clients wishing to access cryptocurrencies.”
Bitstamp, on the other hand, will be turning eight years old marking a successful operations journey. The CEO of Bitstamp Nejc Kodrič comment on the partnership saying:
“This is a great fit. One of our points of emphasis is providing robust payment rails to our global customer base. We’re excited to have BCB Group provide an additional boost to our efforts on that front.”
