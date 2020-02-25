- Bitrue listed the VTHO token with a VTHO/BTC trading pair on February 24, 2020.
- CREAM is leveraging its industry connections to encourage financial institutions and governments to contribute to the expansion of VET.
Blockchain and crypto investment firm CREAM has recently partnered with Bitrue crypto exchange. This collaboration comes as good news to VeChain (VET) blockchain project as it is involved with CREAM. An excerpt from the announcement reads:
Today we're announcing our new partnership with @CREAMethod where we're pledging our ongoing support to the VeChain $VET ecosystem and related projects. Check the article for all the details plus a sneak peek at something new coming later tonight
As per the terms of the collaboration, Bitrue listed the VTHO token with a VTHO/BTC trading pair on February 24, 2020. This allowed the Ripple and VeChain communities to trade VTHO on the exchange. The partnership is also marking the launch of the weekly distribution of VTHO tokens to all current VET holders. So far, VET holders have been receiving the tokens on a monthly basis.
Bitrue will now be supporting the VIP180 token ecosystem for the VeChain community. This includes fast-tracking listing services for tokenized projects that are built on the CREAMethod and VeChain ecosystems.
The announcement further reads:
To further demonstrate its commitment towards the VeChain community, Bitrue has pledged to announce support for the VeChain X-nodes program, providing benefits and rewards for the most dedicated VeChain community members. Please look for announcements on Bitrue’s website and social media channels for exact dates and details.
VeChain ecosystem has significantly scaled in recent times and CREAM is one of the driving forces behind it. The blockchain investment firm is leveraging its industry connections to motivate financial institutions, venture capital, and government authorities to contribute to the expansion of both VeChain and its own ecosystem.
Jackson Fu, Co-founder of CREAM, said:
At CREAM, we strive to provide meaningful value for our incubated projects, partners and stakeholders. Cryptocurrency exchanges that are dedicated in providing exceptional value to customers are rarely seen, Bitrue epitomises the customer centricity we value. We are confident this partnership will yield dividends for all parties involved and we thank Bitrue for the dedication and commitment to the CREAMethod and VeChain ecosystem, as well as the community.
