BitPay introduces new ID verification procedures for payments above $1,000

The new ID verification process is going to be integrated into the BitPay platform dashboard.

The new system to serve as a personalized home page.

The leading cryptocurrency payments platform announced the introduction of new ID verification for various processes including payments, refunds as well as payouts exceeding $1,000. The announced released on August 1 said that new procedures are unlikely to affect individuals making person-to-person transactions using both BitPay and Copay apps.

The new ID verification process is going to be integrated into the BitPay platform dashboard. The system will serve as a personalized home page giving users the ability to check transaction histories in addition to accessing other features of the platform.