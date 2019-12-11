BitPay new payment service allows users to spend cryptos without the ear of volatility.

The new service adds to existing payment gateways including Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash.

BitPay, a cryptocurrency payment processor has announced the launch of new payment service for three stablecoins. The Gemini Dollar (GUSD), Circle's USD coin (USDC) and Paxos Standard token (PAX) are now available on the platform for payment purposes.

The new service allows over 30,000 merchants to accept payment in the stablecoins. Besides, uses having BitPay’s wallet and cardholders now have an opportunity to spend their USDC, GUSD and PAX at all the points of sell supporting the service. The CEO and co-founder of BitPay Stephen Pair said in regards to the new service:

"Businesses can invoice international customers without the need for costly, complicated cross-border wire transfers. Customers can send and receive payments using fast, efficient, and volatility free dollar-pegged stablecoins."

BitPay provides convenience to both customers and merchants. The customers can spend crypto without the fear fraud via a cheaper and faster platform while merchants do not have to worry about price volatility.