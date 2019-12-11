- BitPay new payment service allows users to spend cryptos without the ear of volatility.
- The new service adds to existing payment gateways including Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash.
BitPay, a cryptocurrency payment processor has announced the launch of new payment service for three stablecoins. The Gemini Dollar (GUSD), Circle's USD coin (USDC) and Paxos Standard token (PAX) are now available on the platform for payment purposes.
The new service allows over 30,000 merchants to accept payment in the stablecoins. Besides, uses having BitPay’s wallet and cardholders now have an opportunity to spend their USDC, GUSD and PAX at all the points of sell supporting the service. The CEO and co-founder of BitPay Stephen Pair said in regards to the new service:
"Businesses can invoice international customers without the need for costly, complicated cross-border wire transfers. Customers can send and receive payments using fast, efficient, and volatility free dollar-pegged stablecoins."
BitPay provides convenience to both customers and merchants. The customers can spend crypto without the fear fraud via a cheaper and faster platform while merchants do not have to worry about price volatility.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
The Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bearish mood pushhes Bitcoin to channel support
The bearish sentiments are growing stronger. The cryptocurrency market has been in retread since the beginning of the week, though bitcoin and all major altcoins have not left the boundaries of the recent ranges.
EOS/USD drops amidst growing centralization concerns
EOS/USD has had an interesting December so far, to say the least. While its price has moved pretty sluggishly, there are a lot of pieces moving in the background. Let’s take a closer look at all these moving parts and see how the price is acting in different time frames.
Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD defends $0140 support for the second time
Tron has been disintegrating since the highs formed in November at $0.0230. The buyers tried to nurse initial losses in a range between $0.0180 and $0.0200 but failed.
Ethereum Market Update: ETH/USD sluggish as Ice Age fears mount
Ethereum Foundation is working towards the migration Ethereum network from the Proof of Work (PoW) consensus to Proof of Stake (PoS). However, the network’s block difficulty started growing in November 2016.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.