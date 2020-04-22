The Bitnominal crypto exchange can now legally offer bitcoin futures and options contracts. The exchange recently announced that it has received approval from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to operate as a designated contract market. Bitnominal is following the lead of CME, Cboe, Bakkt, ErisX, and LedgerX in offering bitcoin futures and options products. As per an SEC filing, Bitnomial had earlier raised $7.5 million in an equity raise from 12 investors last December. The exchange highlighted that all its contracts will be list-margined and physically delivered. Bitnomial CEO, Luke Hoersten, said:

